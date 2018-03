March 8 (Reuters) - Azimut:

* SAYS Q4 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT: € 59 MILLION (+14% VERSUS. 4Q 2016)

* SAYS PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE € 2.00

* FY CONSOLIDATED NORMALIZED NET PROFIT € 220 MILLION (+27% VERSUS. FY 2016)

* SAYS FY CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUES: € 811 MILLION (+15% VERSUS. FY 2016)