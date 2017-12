BRIEF-‍Azimut, Through AZ NGA, Acquires Henderson Maxwell In Australia​

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Azimut:

* ‍AZIMUT, THROUGH AUSTRALIAN SUBSIDIARY, AZ NEXT GENERATION ADVISORY (AZ NGA), ACQUIRES HENDERSON MAXWELL IN AUSTRALIA​

* ‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES SHARE SWAP OF 49% OF HENDERSON MAXWELL‘S EQUITY FOR AZ NGA SHARES AND PROGRESSIVE BUY BACK OF THESE SHARES OVER NEXT TEN YEARS​

* ‍REMAINING 51% STAKE WILL BE PAID TO FOUNDING PARTNERS IN CASH OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS​

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF TRANSACTION CONSIDERING BOTH CASH AND SHARE SWAP ENTAILS PURCHASE PRICE OF AROUND A$11.6 MILLION​