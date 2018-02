Feb 20 (Reuters) - Azincourt Energy Corp:

* AZINCOURT ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE THE MACUSANI-CUZCO LITHIUM-URANIUM PROJECT IN PERU

* AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP-SIGNED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT (“LOI”) TO ACQUIRE 99.5% OF OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF GUEVAN PETROLEUM COMPANY S.A​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: