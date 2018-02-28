BRIEF-Azplanning announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on March 29

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Azplanning Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 29, 2018, under the symbol “3490”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 270,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 200,000 shares and privately held 70,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,160 yen per share with total offering amount will be 583.2 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, Nomura Securities Co Ltd and SBI Securities Co Ltd included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/voPvxZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)