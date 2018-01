Jan 9 (Reuters) - Azul SA:

* AZUL REPORTS DECEMBER TRAFFIC

* DECEMBER LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PERCENT, UP 1.7 POINTS

* DEC ‍PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPKS) INCREASED 15.4% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2016 ON A CAPACITY INCREASE (ASKS) OF 13.1%​