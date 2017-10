Oct 16 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd

* Azure Power Global Ltd - ‍has won a 250 megawatt (MW) solar project in an auction conducted by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam​

* Azure Power Global Ltd - ‍NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam is a unit of Government of India’s power utility National Thermal Power Corporation​

* Azure Power Global Ltd - ‍Azure Power will provide power to NVVN at a tariff of INR 3.14 (about U.S.$ 0.05) per kWh for 25 years​