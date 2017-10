Oct 20 (Reuters) - Azurrx Biopharma Inc:

* Azurrx Biopharma and Mayoly Spindler announce MS1819-SD investigational medicinal product dossier (IMPD) submission

* Azurrx Biopharma - ‍IMPD submitted via European Medicines Agency clinical trial portal for approval prior to opening of clinical centers in France