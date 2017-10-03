BRIEF-AZZ Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Azz Inc
* Azz inc - adjusted its fiscal year 2018 guidance
* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $190.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.8 million
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $825 million to $885 million
* Azz inc sees 2018 eps of $1.80 to $2.30
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $851.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Azz inc - hurricane harvey caused co to shut down three galvanizing facilities as well as industrial lighting business during quarter
* Azz inc - in quarter, operational performance was further impacted by delay of a couple of large projects that moved into first half of fiscal 2019
* Azz inc - q2 fiscal 2018 bookings of $190 million
* Azz inc - backlog at end of q2 of fiscal 2018 decreased 6.1% to $331.2 million compared to backlog at end of prior year q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: