Dec 7 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - RECEIVED BINDING AND IRREVOCABLE OFFER FOR PURCHASE OF THE CO‘S REAL ESTATE PROPERTY IN THE MESUBIM JUNCTION COMPLEX

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - OFFER FOR CO‘S REAL ESTATE PROPERTY FOR NIS 550 MILLION PLUS VAT

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD SAYS IT IS IS ALSO EXAMINING ADDITIONAL OPTIONS FOR THE SALE OF THE PROPERTY OR A PORTION THEREOF