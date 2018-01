Jan 2 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS - ON DEC 28, BEZEQ‘S BOARD APPROVED EARLY ADOPTION, AS OF JAN 1, 2018, OF IFRS 16: “LEASES” (THE “STANDARD”) - SEC FILING

* B COMMUNICATIONS - BEZEQ ESTIMATES THAT APPLICATION OF IFRS 16: “LEASES” ; THE STANDARD, WILL HAVE MATERIAL IMPLICATIONS FOR ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS‍​

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - IMPACT OF STANDARD’S APPLICATION ON GROUP’S NET INCOME IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE

* B COMMUNICATIONS- ON INITIAL APPLICATION OF THE STANDARD, EXPECT INCREASE OF NIS 1.4 BILLION IN NONCURRENT ASSETS

* B COMMUNICATIONS-ALSO EXPECT INCREASE OF NIS 0.4 BILLION IN CURRENT LIABILITIES, AND OF NIS 1 BILLION IN NONCURRENT LIABILITIES ON APPLICATION OF THE STANDARD Source (bit.ly/2DPr3WZ): Further company coverage: