Feb 28 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD SAYS KOBI PAZ APPOINTED ACTING CEO OF BEZEQ‍​ - SEC FILING

* SAYS PAZ TO TAKE UP POSITION AS ACTING CEO OF BEZEQ‍​ IMMEDIATELY & CONCURRENTLY WITH HIS POSITION AS HEAD OF BUSINESS DIVISION Source text: (bit.ly/2oFj6xE) Further company coverage: