Nov 9 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd

* b. Riley to acquire magicjack vocaltec ltd. For $8.71 per share

* b. Riley financial inc - ‍b. Riley will acquire magicjack for approximately $143 million in aggregate merger consideration​

* b. Riley financial inc - ‍expects to finance deal using cash on hand and debt financing.​