BRIEF-B2Gold says co's Q4 2017 consolidated gold production was 240,753 ounces

Jan 11 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp:

* B2GOLD REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION IN 2017; NEW FEKOLA MINE PRODUCES 111,450 OUNCES IN 2017 DURING RAMP-UP, 123% ABOVE BUDGET

* ‍IN Q4 OF 2017, B2GOLD‘S CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION WAS A QUARTERLY RECORD OF 240,753 OUNCES

* IN 2018, ‍FULL YEAR OF PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION IS FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN 910,000 AND 950,000 OUNCES

* B2GOLD CORP SAYS ‍CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY TO BETWEEN 910,000 AND 950,000 OUNCES