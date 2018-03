Feb 28 (Reuters) - B2HOLDING ASA:

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES TO AGM TO APPROVE A DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.30 PER SHARE.​

* Q4 ‍GROSS CASH COLLECTION OF NOK 723 MILLION (556) - UP 30% Y-O-Y​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT OF NOK 301 MILLION (151) - UP 99% Y-O-Y​

* ‍Q4 CASH EBITDA OF NOK 524 MILLION (349) - UP 50% Y-O-Y​