BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2017 results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
* Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue $408.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $415.5 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - GAAP earnings per share in Q3 2017 were a loss of $2.48
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - says cost savings targeting $45 million in annual savings
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises - has identified and is implementing multiple actions across co including domestic and international workforce reductions
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - specific to B&W Vølund, company is implementing a workforce reduction of approximately 30%
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises - strategic actions represent workforce reduction of 9% & are expected to deliver annual savings of about $45 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: