FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Reports Structural Steel Issue at U.K. Project
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Reports Structural Steel Issue at U.K. Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* Expect total cost impact to other two projects to be below $10 to $15 million ​

* Cost impact estimates dont take into account possible recoveries from third parties

* Provides update on U.K. renewable projects

* Identified a structural steel issue at a renewable energy project in United Kingdom​

* Expect total cost impact to first project will be in range of $10 to 15 million

* Management believes issue is result of engineering error by subcontractor

* Has proactively stopped work at two renewable projects in United Kingdom that have similar engineering designs​

* Work at a renewable energy project in United Kingdom​ has been stopped at project pending further investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.