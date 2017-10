Oct 27 (Reuters) - BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB

* BACTIGUARD WINS ANOTHER TENDER IN SWEDEN

* ‍WON A TENDER FOR URINARY CATHETERS FOR VÄSTRA GÖTALAND REGION (VGR) IN SWEDE​

* ‍CONTRACT IS VALID FOR 2 YEARS AND CAN BE EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER 2 YEARS​