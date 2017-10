Oct 16 (Reuters) - Badger Meter Inc

* Badger meter reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $100 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.5 million

* Badger Meter Inc - ‍net earnings for quarter were impacted by higher brass costs, as well as other costs​