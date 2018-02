BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco Posts Q4 Loss

Feb 22 (Reuters) - BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY :

* Q4 GROUP NET LOSS OF 21.7 MILLION DINARS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.2 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT 3.5 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 37.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS REVENUE 379.4 MILLION DINARS, UP 3‍​ PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* BOARD RECOMMENDS FY DIVIDEND OF 25 FILS PER SHARE

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE UPTO 10 PERCENT TREASURY SHARES, SUBJECT TO REQUIRED APPROVALS‍​

* REDUCED FY NET PROFIT IS MAINLY IMPACTED BY IMPAIRMENT LOSSES RELATED TO CO’S INVESTMENTS IN YEMEN AND JORDAN WHICH WERE ACQUIRED IN 2007 AND 2006 RESPECTIVELY

* SEES FY-2018 GROUP PROFIT IN RANGE OF 40 MILLION DINARS TO 45 MILLION DINARS, EXPECTS TO PAY CASH DIVIDENDS OF ABOUT 25 FILS PER SHARE OVER NEXT 3 YEARS