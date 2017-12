Dec 19 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP:

* ACQUIRES TWO TROPHY PROPERTIES IN CHICAGO IN A DEAL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION

* INVESTMENT HAS BEEN UNDERTAKEN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESTLIGHT CAPITAL AND LINCOLN PROPERTY

* GFH’S CONTRIBUTION IN THE DEAL IS 93 PERCENT

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON GFH’S P & L DURING 2018 WITH A CASH YIELD EXCEEDING 9 PERCENT PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: