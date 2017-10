Sept 25 (Reuters) - UNITED GULF BANK:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TO DE-LIST CO‘S SHARES FROM BAHRAIN BOURSE

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSED REORGANIZATION PLAN OF BANK

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFER FROM UGHC TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN UGB BY ACQUIRING ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF UGB Source: (bit.ly/2yAIclF) Further company coverage: )