BRIEF-Baidu 3rd-qtr profit more than doubles
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
India this week
October 26, 2017 / 8:48 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Baidu 3rd-qtr profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc

* Baidu announces third quarter 2017 results

* Baidu Inc - total revenues of rmb 23.5 billion ($3.53 billion) for q3 of 2017, representing a 29% increase from corresponding period in 2016​

* Baidu Inc - ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per ads for q3 of 2017 amounted to $3.89​

* Baidu Inc - qtrly ‍traffic acquisition costs as a component of cost of revenues was rmb 2.5 billion ($372 million), representing 10.5% of total revenues​

* Baidu Inc - ‍online marketing revenues for q3 of 2017 were rmb 20.1 billion ($3.02 billion), representing a 22% increase from corresponding period in 2016​

* Baidu Inc qtrly ‍diluted earnings per ads $3.62​

* Baidu Inc - ‍currently expects to generate total revenues in Q4 between rmb 22.23 billion ($3.34 billion) to rmb 23.41 billion ($3.52 billion)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
