BRIEF-Baidu Reports Q4 ‍Non-Gaap Diluted Earnings Per ADS RMB 15

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* BAIDU ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 25 TO 32 PERCENT

* Q4 ‍ONLINE MARKETING REVENUES WERE RMB 20.4 BILLION ($3.14 BILLION), REPRESENTING A 26% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 15 ($2.29)​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 12 ($1.90)​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, BAIDU EXPECTS NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB19.86 BILLION ($3.05 BILLION) AND RMB20.97 BILLION ($3.22 BILLION)​

* STARTING ON JANUARY 1, 2018, BAIDU ADOPTED A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD

* QTRLY ‍TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST AS A COMPONENT OF COST OF REVENUES WAS RMB 2.5 BILLION ($387 MILLION), REPRESENTING 10.7% OF TOTAL REVENUES​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 23.6 BILLION ($3.62 BILLION), INCREASING 29% YEAR OVER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: