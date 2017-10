Oct 19 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* Baidu signs strategic partnership agreements with Baic Group and King Long to accelerate autonomous driving

* Baidu Inc - ‍Baidu and Baic Group to mass produce level 4 autonomous vehicles by 2021​

* Baidu Inc - ‍Baidu and King Long to advance mass production of autonomous buses by 2018​