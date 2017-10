Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings

* Baillie Gifford & Co reports a 3.50 pct passive stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings as of July 31 - SEC filing

* Baillie Gifford & Co previously reported a 7.84 pct passive stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2wmxhe0) Further company coverage: