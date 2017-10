BRIEF-Bain Capital funds make final offer Zenith Hygiene Group

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BCPE DIAMOND UK HOLDCO LTD:

* OFFER FOR ZENITH HYGIENE GROUP PLC

* ‍ZENITH DIRECTORS, BIDCO REACHED AGREEMENT ON RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH OFFERS FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ZENITH​

* ‍BIDCO IS INDIRECTLY MAJORITY OWNED BY BAIN CAPITAL FUND XI, L.P. AND BAIN CAPITAL EUROPE FUND IV, L.P.​

* FINAL OFFER WILL NOT BE RAISED, EXCEPT IF ON ANNOUNCEMENT ON OR AFTER OCT 9 OF OFFER OR POSSIBLE OFFER FOR ZENITH BY 3RD PARTY OFFEROR

* OFFER OF 61.38 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH A SHARE HELD AND 47.38 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH C SHARE HELD​

* OFFER OF UP TO 4.00 PENCE IN CASH PER ZENITH SHARE HELD FOR EACH ZENITH SHAREHOLDER

* ZENITH DIRECTORS CONSIDER THE FINAL OFFERS TO BE FAIR AND REASONABLE

* HAS RECEIVED IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS REPRESENTING 91.01 PERCENT OF THE A SHARES IN ISSUE AND 100 PERCENT OF THE C SHARES IN ISSUE AS OF OCT 6 Link to press release: bit.ly/2ycyt6H