Oct 2 (Reuters) -

* Bain Capital to launch tender offer for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK at 3,660 yen per share - Jiji

* Asatsu-DK to be bought for 151.7 billion yen ($1.34 billion)- Jiji Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.9200 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)