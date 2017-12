Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bains De Mer Monaco:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT EUR 19.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 16.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY FORECAST HARD TO PREDICT BUT H2 USUALLY MARKED BY DECREASE IN RESULT RECORDED AT END SEPT.

* EXPECTS FY 2017/2018 GROUP OPERATING‍​ RESULT TO REMAIN HEAVILY IN DEFICIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)