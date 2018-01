Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finance Ltd:

* SAYS ENTERED INTO A SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH ONE MOBIKWIK SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

* POST CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES, CO WOULD HOLD ABOUT 10.83 PERCENT OF EQUITY IN MOBIKWIK

* SAYS VALUE OF TRANSACTION ENVISAGED IS ABOUT 2.25 BILLION RUPEES

* DUE TO CHANGE IN CONVERSION PRICE OF CCCPS, CO TO NOW HOLD ABOUT 12.60 PERCENT OF EQUITY IN MOBIKWIK