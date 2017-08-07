FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts
August 7, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co

* Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts

* Worldwide rig count for July 2017 was 2,110, up 69 from 2,041 counted in June 2017, and up 629 from 1,481 counted in July 2016​

* Average US rig count for July 2017 was 953, up 22 from 931 counted in June 2017​

* International rig count for July 2017 was 959, down 1 from 960 counted in June 2017​

* International offshore rig count for July 2017 was 204, up 7 from 197 counted in June 2017​

* Average Canadian rig count for July 2017 was 198, up 48 from 150 counted in June 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

