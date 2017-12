Dec 18 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:

* BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MAXIMUM TENDER OFFERS BY BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY, LLC

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - MAXIMUM TENDER OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JAN 2, 2018

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - PRICED TENDER OFFER BY UNIT TO PURCHASE UP TO $175 MILLION 8.550% DEBENTURES DUE 2024 & 6.875% NOTES DUE 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: