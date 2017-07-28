FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes A GE reports qtrly ‍GAAP net loss of $0.42​/shr

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - ‍revenue of $2.4 billion for quarter, up 6% sequentially​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co qtrly ‍GAAP net loss per share of $0.42​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - qtrly ‍north America revenue of $778 million for Q2 of 2017 increased $66 million​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - ‍adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure) for Q2 of 2017 was $46 million, or $0.11 per diluted share​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - qtrly ‍Europe/Africa/Russia Caspian revenue of $504 million for Q2 of 2017 increased $43 million, or 9%, sequentially​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - ‍industrial services revenue of $253 million for Q2 of 2017 increased $26 million, or 11%, sequentially​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co-Q2 revenue driven by improved activity across U.S. operations, seasonal activity uplift in Russia Caspian region, among others​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co- ‍sequential increase in corporate costs due to $67-million charge recorded in quarter related to litigation and other related matters​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

