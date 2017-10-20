BRIEF-Baker Hughes expects activity to stay flat through year-end - Conf Call

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co :

* Baker Hughes - Expect activity to stay flat through year-end till market has “better line of sight” into 2018 budgets, operators’ production hedge positions - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes says in Q3, Q-O-Q increase in orders was driven by shorter cycle segment, oilfield services and digital solutions - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes says recorded negative impact of about $15 million in quarter as a result of supply chain driven delays caused by Hurricane Harvey - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes CFO says major project investments remained low in oil and gas market - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes CFO says in short term, expect headwinds on service orders from customers spend delays and low LNG order to continue - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes says expect digital solutions to continue to grow in Q4, but off a lower base than Q4 2016 - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes CEO says “Would definitely” expect Q4 to be better operationally due to seasonaility and some process changes - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes CEO says expect oilfield equipment business to continue to be challenged, with some delays in some projects - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes CFO says apart from forex, do not expect any appreciable increase in margin rates over next few quarters - Conf Call

* Baker Hughes CEO says "We should have better order performance in 2018, but actually the revenue side continue to be pressured" - Conf Call