Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bakkavor Group Plc:

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - FY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE UP 5.4% AT £1,800.3M​

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - FY ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 4.2% AT £152.6M​

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - FY ‍ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 13.2% TO £84.8M​

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - ‍LATER IN YEAR, EXPECT VOLUME GROWTH TO BENEFIT FROM IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS AND NEW BUSINESS​