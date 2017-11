Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bakkavor Group Plc

* Bakkavor - update on intention to float

* ‍Bakkavor, a leading provider of fresh prepared food, announces that it will no longer proceed with its plans for an initial public offering​

* ‍Board has taken decision that proceeding with transaction would not be in best interests of company, or its shareholders, given current volatility in ipo market​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)