Nov 3 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global - ‍Balan Nair to become president, CEO of entity formed from splitting off of co’s Latin American and Caribbean businesses ​

* Liberty Global - ‍Nair to continue to serve as executive VP & chief technology & information officer of co until around year-end 2017- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ys6lOV) Further company coverage: