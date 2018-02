Feb 22 (Reuters) - BALDER:

* Q4 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 748 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 650 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.60 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.43 BILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD INTENDS PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO SHARE DIVIDEND SHALL BE DECLARED‍​

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO ADJUST GOAL FOR THE LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO SO THAT IT SHOULD NOT EXCEED 50 % OVER TIME