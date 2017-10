Sept 14 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC:

* APPOINTED TO £350 MILLION CAPITAL WORKS FRAMEWORK BY CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

* SELECTED TO DELIVER LARGEST OF FIVE LOTS OF THE FRAMEWORK AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PROJECTS VALUED AT OVER £15 MILLION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)