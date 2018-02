Feb 14 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC:

* HAS REPURCHASED £39,000,000 IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE £252,700,000 1.875 PCT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018 ‍​

* ‍£213,700,000 IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS REMAINS OUTSTANDING​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE BONDS PURCHASED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED BY COMPANY TO ISSUER FOR CANCELLATION OR BE HELD UNTIL THEIR MATURITY DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: