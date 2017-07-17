FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 days ago
BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* Two contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture with Vinci (adds dropped words)​

* Balfour Beatty JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

* Announces its notification of intent to be awarded two contracts by High Speed 2 (HS2), worth a combined total of about £2.5 billion

* ‍Notification of intent to be awarded two contracts by High Speed 2 (HS2), worth a combined total of about £2.5 billion​

* ‍Main construction work is scheduled to start in 2018/19, following a period of detailed design work​

* 2 contracts awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 JV with Vinci; Balfour Beatty Vinci to deliver LOT N1, valued at c. £1.32 billion; LOT N2, valued at c. £1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.