Feb 16 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* BALFOUR BEATTY JV AWARDED $1.95 BN CONTRACT

* BALFOUR BEATTY - ‍HAS BEEN AWARDED, IN JV, A $1.95 BILLION (C. £1.4 BILLION) AUTOMATED PEOPLE MOVER CONTRACT AT LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

‍CONTRACT BY LOS ANGELES WORLD AIRPORTS​