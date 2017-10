Oct 4 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC:

* ‍AWARDED $260 MLN (C. £193 MLN) US COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL SCHEME IN MIAMI​

* ‍CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN LATE 2017 AND IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN Q4 OF 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)