Nov 20 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc

* ‍BALFOUR BEATTY FAR EAST JOINT VENTURE WINS HK$1 BILLION (C. £97M) CONTRACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF FULLERTON OCEAN PARK HOTEL HONG KONG​

* CONTRACT WAS AWARDED BY PARKLAND (HONG KONG) LTD ; PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2021.​