5 days ago
BRIEF-Ball announces $100 million accelerated stock repurchase
August 7, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ball announces $100 million accelerated stock repurchase

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball announces $100 million accelerated stock repurchase

* Transaction will commence today and reduce Ball's outstanding common stock by a total of approximately 2.5 million shares

* Ball Corp says reached agreement to repurchase about $100 million of its stock in privately negotiated accelerated stock repurchase with Goldman Sachs & Co

* Approximately 18 million shares remain available for repurchase under company's existing authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

