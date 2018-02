BRIEF-Ball Corp Reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.52

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ball Corp:

* BALL REPORTS STRONG 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND CASH FLOW; REAFFIRMS 2019 LONG-TERM GOALS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 REVENUE $2.75 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS 2019 GOALS OF $2 BILLION OF COMPARABLE EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF $1 BILLION

* FULL-YEAR 2017 INCLUDED AFTER-TAX CHARGES OF $329 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $2.64 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AEROSPACE CONTRACTED BACKLOG OF $1.75 BILLION AT YEAR-END​

* ‍IN 2018, FREE CASH FLOW IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $900 MILLION AFTER CAPITAL SPENDING OF AT LEAST $600 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: