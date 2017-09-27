FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ball to reduce capacity in U.S. steel food packaging business
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Ball to reduce capacity in U.S. steel food packaging business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball to reduce capacity in U.S. steel food packaging business

* Ball Corp -will cease food can production at company’s Springdale, Arkansas, tinplate food and aerosol packaging manufacturing plant during Q4 of 2017

* Ball Corp - Springdale plant will continue to produce and assemble aerosol cans, cut and coat flat sheet steel, and produce components used by other ball food and aerosol facilities​

* Ball Corp -affected employees will be provided benefits in accordance with company policies. They also can apply for open positions within ball Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.