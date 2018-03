BRIEF-Ballard Receives Loi For 40 Fuel Cell Engines To Power Van Hool Buses In Germany

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc:

* BALLARD RECEIVES LOI FOR 40 FUEL CELL ENGINES TO POWER VAN HOOL BUSES IN GERMANY

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - ‍40 BUSES WILL BE POWERED BY BALLARD FCVELOCITY-HD 85 KILOWATT FUEL CELL ENGINES​

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - EXPECTS TO GET PURCHASE ORDER & TO BEGIN SHIPPING BALLARD FCVELOCITY-HD 85 KILOWATT FUEL CELL ENGINES​ IN H2 2018

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - ‍VAN HOOL PLANS TO DEPLOY 30 BUSES WITH REGIONALVERKEHR KÖLN GMBH TRANSIT AGENCY IN CITY OF COLOGNE, GERMANY​

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - ‍DELIVERIES OF BUSES EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019​