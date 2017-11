Nov 15 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING LTD:

* 9-MONTH TOTAL VOLUME OF BUSINESS AT CHF 7,219.6 MILLION, ON PAR WITH PRIOR YEAR PERIOD‍​

* ANTICIPATING 2017 AS A WHOLE TO BE A SUCCESSFUL YEAR‍​

* FOR FY PLANS TO ACHIEVE STRONG COMBINED RATIO IN NON-LIFE SEGMENT, AT 90-95 PCT‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2zJVME9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)