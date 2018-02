Feb 27 (Reuters) - BALTIKA AS:

* SAYS ‍Q4 GROUP‘S REVENUE INCREASED 2 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND WAS 12,969 THOUSAND EUROS​

* SAYS ‍Q4 NET PROFIT OF 920 THOUSAND EUROS UP VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR BY 300 THOUSAND EUROS​

* SAYS Q4 2017 REVENUE EUR 12,969 THOUSANDS VERSUS EUR 12,704 THOUSANDS YEAR AGO