BRIEF-Balwin Properties Sees FY HEPS To Be 101.00 - 108.00 Cents Per Share

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Balwin Properties Ltd:

* ‍TOTAL OF ABOUT 2 080 APARTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE HANDED OVER FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR COMPARED TO 2 711 YEAR AGO

* SEES FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE 28.15% - 23.18% LOWER TO RANGE 101.00C - 108.00C SHARE​

* ‍AVERAGE SELLING PRICES OF APARTMENTS OVER FY HAVE NOT INCREASED COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* DELAYS IN OBTAINING TOWN PLANNING AND LOCAL AUTHORITY APPROVALS HAD IMPACT ON DEVELOPMENT OF WHISKEN, BLYDE, BALLITO HILLS, JADE, GREEN PARK